South African bowlers put up an impressive show as India could manage just 109/4 in the final of the Tri-Series against India, in the SA Tri-Series 2023 Final on Thursday, February 2. Harleen Deol top-scored for India with 46 runs and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur added 21. However, it was Deepti Sharma's 16 off 14 that gave the innings some sort of an impetus. Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/16) and Shabnim Ismail were the best performers for South Africa.

IND-W vs SA-W Tri-Series 2023 Innings Update:

