India celebrates its 75th anniversary of Independence today (August 15, 2022). And on this special day, cricketers from the country including Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and several former Indian internationals extended greetings on social media.

Virat Kohli

75 glorious years. Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to all. Jai Hind. 🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah

Wishing everyone a very Happy Independence Day #JaiHind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/S10rKmYL0Y — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 15, 2022

Hardik Pandya

To all my fellow Indians, happy Independence Day 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/rHRXj7VWVo — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 15, 2022

Mohammad Shami

Happy Independence Day to everyone, I wish you all faith in the words, freedom in the mind and pride in your souls. Let’s salute this glorious nation on its Independence Day! #mshami11 #IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/2K2SL3eTDV — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) August 15, 2022

Shreyas Iyer

Happy Independence Day India 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/tH9kRVfFD4 — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) August 15, 2022

Sanju Samson

Freedom in our mind,Freedom in our hearts and Freedom in our souls… Let us all come together and salute our Nation on The Independence Day… जय हिन्द 🇮🇳🙏🏽😊 pic.twitter.com/sIm4H70CGg — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) August 15, 2022

Virender Sehwag

न पूछो ज़माने को के क्या मेरी कहानी है, हमारी पहचान तो बस इतनी है कि हम हिंदुस्तानी है | हर करम अपना करेंगे ए वतन तेरे लिए दिल दिया है…जां भी देंगे ऐ वतन तेरे लिए!! #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की आप सभी को अनेक शुभकामनाएँ । pic.twitter.com/lBu7IC0xqe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 15, 2022

Wasim Jaffer

सारे जहाँ से अच्छा हिन्दोस्ताँ हमारा हम बुलबुलें हैं इस की ये गुलसिताँ हमारा! Happy Independence day to my fellow Indians all around the world 🇮🇳 😊 #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/jaaMV4hq1X — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 15, 2022

VVS Laxman

May the glory of our Nation live forever! Wishing love, peace and prosperity to everyone on the occasion of Independence Day. Proud to be an Indian. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳#IndependenceDay2022 #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/pyxolNVCDr — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2022

Gautam Gambhir

At 75, let’s take an oath to fulfil our destiny of becoming the leaders of mankind & respect the sacrifice of all those who laid their lives for our nation to achieve greatness! #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/CDuY2jB0yu — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 15, 2022

BCCI

Here's wishing our fellow Indians a very Happy 75th Independence Day. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/T5hzAq5SJC — BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2022

