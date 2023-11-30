BCCI have announced the Team India squad for the red-ball and white-ball assignments for the South Africa and at the same time also announced that India A will be playing two four-day matches with South Africa A as well and announced the India A squads as well. Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Vidwath Kaverappa, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma are notable names in the India A squad. Abhimanyu Easwaran's availability is still unsure due to fitness concerns. India Squads for South Africa Tour Announced: Rohit Sharma to Lead in Tests, Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and KL Rahul in ODIs.

India A to Play Two Four-Day Matches Against South Africa A

NEWS 🚨- The Men’s Selection Committee met in New Delhi on Thursday to pick Team India’s squad for the upcoming all-format tour of South Africa. The Indian team will participate in three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches. During the tour, India A will also play two… — BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2023

BCCI Announces Squads of India A

More details on the India A squads and India inter-squad three-day match here 👇👇https://t.co/ALyZwjQdVA #SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2023

