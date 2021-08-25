The Indian batting unit performed poorly on the first day of the third Test match in Headingley as Virat Kohli's side was bowled out for just 78 runs. Check out some of the reactions to this innings, below:

Decision boomeranged!

Kohli’s decision to bat has boomeranged, and how! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 25, 2021

Michael Vaughan takes a dig:

Good evening India 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 25, 2021

Kevin Pietersen didn't like how India batted:

This batting at Leeds - 🤢 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) August 25, 2021

'Long way back from here'

England have used the conditions very skilfully. It is a long way back from here — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2021

England prepared well:

During this break England surely looked like a team who prepared well. Bowling Fuller lengths was one such example. #INDvENG — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 25, 2021

