Ravichandran Ashwin starred with a magnificent five-wicket haul while Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah took two each as India beat England by an innings and 64 runs in the fifth Test in Dharamshala on March 9. After having bowled India out for 477 runs, England's batters had a horrible time in their second innings as they were bowled out for just 195 runs. Barring Joe Root (84), no other England batter could make an impact in this innings. With this innings, India have won the series 4-1. India had lost the opening Test but bounced back remarkably well to win the next four games. Ravi Ashwin Surpasses Anil Kumble To Take Most Five-Wicket Hauls for India in Tests, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

India Beat England by an Innings and 64 Runs

In the air and taken by Jasprit Bumrah! 💪 Kuldeep Yadav with the final wicket 😃 End of the match and series in Dharamsala ⛰️ Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/OwZ4YNua1o#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/wlOYofabuC — BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2024

