India's blind cricket team members, that won the T20 World Cup 2022 recently, met President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The cricketers posed for a picture with the Indian president, which was shared by DD Sports on Twitter. The team recently won the Blind T20 World Cup title by beating Bangladesh in the final. It was also their title third title in a row.

India's Blind Men's Cricket Team Members Meeting President Draupadi Murmu:

President of India met the winners of #T20WorldCup for the Blind 2022 at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President said that their courage and determination will motivate people to excel despite challenges 🤞✨ pic.twitter.com/EKnVKKrcw7 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) December 23, 2022

