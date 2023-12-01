The Indian men's cricket team scripted yet another record with a 20-run victory over Australia in the 4th T20I of the five-match series in Raipur on December 1. With the victory, the Men in Blue now have registered the most number of wins in men's T20I cricket, with 136 victories. This takes them past archrivals Pakistan, who earlier held the record with 135 victories. India also with this win, clinched the five-match series against Australia 3-1, with one match remaining. Rinku Singh, Spinners Shine As India Beat Australia by 20 Runs in 4th T20I, Clinch Series 3–1 With One Match Remaining.

India Men's Cricket Team Scripts New Record

