India have been docked two points for maintaining a slow over-rate during their seven-wicket defeat to England in the fifth Test at Edgbaston. Jasprit Bumrah's side now have dropped below Pakistan to the fourth spot on the World Test Championship points table as a result of this penalty. You can check out the full World Test Championship 2021-23 updated points table here.

Change in #WTC23 standings after India are penalised points after the fifth #ENGvIND Test 📈📉 Full details 👇 — ICC (@ICC) July 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)