India made their way into the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 final as they defeated South Africa in the semifinal by two wickets in a thrilling encounter. After opting to bowl first, India restricted South Africa to 244/7 riding on the three-wicket haul of Raj Limbani. Chasing it, India collapsed to 32/4 from where Sachin Dhas and captain Uday Saharan stitched a 171-run partnership to take the game to India's favour. Despite some quick wickets in the end, India got over the finishing line. and took India to their fifth consecutive final in the ICC U-19 World Cup. Elated fans took to social media to react on India's memorable victory. India Qualify For 9th ICC Under-19 World Cup Final; Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan Shine As IND U19 Beat SA U19 By Two Wickets in U19 CWC 2024 Semifinal.

India Reach the Final

People will remember the contributions of Sachin Dhas and Uday Saharan but shouldn't forget the big lad Raj Limbani's briskly cameo of 13 of 4 with 1 mammoth six and 1 four to finish the match and help India to reach the final of the #ICCU19WC for the ninth time.#INDU19VsSAU19 pic.twitter.com/vULt1reJZi — Abhisek Gupta (@ABHISTRONG) February 6, 2024

Proper Captain's Knock From Uday Saharan

Proper captain’s knock from Uday Saharan, just what was needed and expected from this classy batter. What an innings!! And Sachin Dhas was simply exceptional. https://t.co/fIbzEZPSb1 — Sarvesh🏏 (@CricAspect) February 6, 2024

Boys Became Men

#INDvSA #U19WorldCup2024 IND u19 boys Sachin Dhas & Uday Saharan became Men today! Their 171 runs stand in 30.5 overs was against odds in extreme pressure situation of WC Semi it was one of the all time great performance in the history of this competition!! 💪🏼💪🏼 @vikrantgupta73 — Darshan Sedani (@dsedani) February 6, 2024

More Valuable Than Centuries

Some 90's 80's r more valuable than 💯's Sachin Dhas nd our captain Uday take a bow guys 🙌🙌 5th Consecutive Mens #U19WorldCup ✅ — R∆J€SH (@SOseetarama) February 6, 2024

More Fans React

India make it to their fifth consecutive Men’s #U19WorldCup Final 🎉 Sachin Dhas & Uday Saharan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/5Wa1lN91An — Sachin Kumar Vishwakarma (@apnasachinkumar) February 6, 2024

