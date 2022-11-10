Jos Buttler and Alex Hales produced a sensational display as they lead England to a 10-wicket win over India in the second T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal. The Three Lions will now meet Pakistan in the finals of the competition on Sunday at the MCG. Both teams will aim for their second title.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)