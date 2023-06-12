India have been fined their full match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the World Test Championship 2023 final against Australia, the ICC announced. Not just India but also Australia too were fined for the same reason, with them being four overs short as compared to India's five. It has to be noted that India would have to lose their full match fees as, according to the ICC's rules, a team is fined 20% of their match fee for every over which falls short of the target. Not just this, but star opener Shubman Gill was also sanctioned by the cricket governing body after he had criticised the controversial catch which led to his dismissal on Day 4 of the match. 'Sau Dard Hai' India's WTC 2023 Final Defeat to Australia Sparks 'Funny' Meme Fest Online As Indian Cricket Fans Try and Digest Another Heartbreak!

India Fined Full Match Fees, Shubman Gill Sanctioned

🚨 JUST IN: India, Australia and star opener sanctioned by the ICC. Details ⬇️https://t.co/n1AVCUeVTm — ICC (@ICC) June 12, 2023

