India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 match ended on quite an interesting note. The high-scoring match witnessed Brett Lee defending 7 runs in the last over and helping World Giants seal 5 runs win. Check out the tweets below:

Brett Lee even 10 years after his retirement defended 7 runs from the final over against Indian Maharajas. pic.twitter.com/OGHPlC0jTF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 27, 2022

Brett Lee on fire

Tailenders can't hit those balls so credit to @BrettLee_58 👌🔥 — P U S H P A - The Rule 🦁 (@Venkat_aadhf) January 27, 2022

No Words

Wow binga how can we described you 😍I have no words . Defended just 8 runs in last over and give fantastic victory to the team ❤️ @BrettLee_58 — Aayush Subedi (@aayush_58) January 27, 2022

Last One

Indian Maharajas need 7 from 6 balls then W,1,0,0,W & 0 - Classic Brett Lee with yorkers. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)