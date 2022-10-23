A bunch of India and Pakistan fans were seen enjoying and dancing outside the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ahead of the much-awaited clash between both teams at the T20 World Cup 2022. The group of fans from both countries danced to some trending music as they warmed up to cheer hard for their respective teams when India and Pakistan clash with each other later on in the day.

India, Pakistan Fans Dance outside the MCG:

What an atmosphere already outside the MCG - fans enjoying at the Fanzone arena. pic.twitter.com/V6FqGAlgyF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 23, 2022

