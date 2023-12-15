India and Pakistan bowed out of the U19 Asia Cup 2023, with losses to Bangladesh and UAE in the semifinals on December 15. Bangladesh bowled India for 188 runs before chasing them down in 42.5 overs. In the second semifinal, UAE pulled off another shock when they restricted Pakistan to 182 runs after having scored 193 in the first innings. Bangladesh will now face UAE in the U-19 Asia Cup 2023 final on December 17.

Bangladesh Beat India

Bangladesh-U19 clinches victory by 4 wickets against India-U19, securing a thrilling ticket to the finals. The cricketing arena buzzes with excitement as Bangladesh charts their course to championship glory. #ACCMensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/OBYEu5MbxP — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 15, 2023

UAE Defeat Pakistan

UAE-U19 triumphs by 11 runs against Pakistan-U19, securing a spot in the finals. A heart-stopping match showcasing the essence of cricket's exhilarating unpredictability. Congratulations team UAE! #ACCMensU19AsiaCup #ACC pic.twitter.com/hXAgS3752h — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) December 15, 2023

