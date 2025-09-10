The India national cricket team thrashed the United Arab Emirates national cricket team by nine wickets in the Group A match in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. With this victory, the Men in Blue chased down a 58-run target in just 4.3 overs – the fastest chase for India in T20Is, surpassing their previous best of 5.3 overs, which they achieved against Australia by chasing 49 runs in a rain-hit T20I match in 2017. Talking about the match, the UAE were all out for just 57 runs after Kuldeep Yadav took a four-wicket haul and all-rounder Shivman Dube bagged three wickets. In response, opener Abhishek Sharma played a blistering knock of 30 off 16 deliveries, including five boundaries, as India registered a thumping victory in their first match at the Asia Cup 2025. 57-All Out! United Arab Emirates Register Second Lowest Total in Asia Cup T20, Register Unwanted Record During IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025.

India Registers Its Fastest Chase in T20I History

Fastest Chase by 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮 in T20I 4.3 overs v UAE, 2025 (Target 58)* 6.3 overs v SCO, 2021 (Target 86) 9.2 overs v BAN, 2023 (Target 97) 10.1 overs v UAE, 2016 (Target 82) 11.5 overs v BAN, 2024 (Target 128) — CricketPedia (@CricketPediaHQ) September 10, 2025

