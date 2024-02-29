The 5th Test match between India and England will be played in Dharamshala which will commence from March 7 and will go on till March 11. India's squad for the fifth test has been revealed. Vice-Captain Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined the squad for the 5th Test. Washington Sundar has been released from the squad as he will be joining his Ranji Trophy side Tamil Nadu for the semi-final against Mumbai. If necessary, he will join the India squad following the conclusion of the domestic fixture for the 5th Test. ‘Jin Logon Ko Bhookh Hai…' Rohit Sharma Sheds Light On Team India's Future Selection Process After Youngsters Shine in Series Victory Against England.

India Squad for 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), KS Bharat, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

BCCI announces India's Squad

