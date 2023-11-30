After a break, India are back in the World Test Championship action as they will be touring South Africa for a three match Test series followed by full-length white-ball series with 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is. Ahead of that, the squad for the tour is announced. No major changes in the Test squad except for KS Bharat dropped from the squad and Ishan Kishan retained. KL Rahul listed as wicketkeeper-batter. Prasidh Krishna gets a call up in the Test squad as well. Rohit Sharma to lead in Tests although he is rested in the white-ball series. KL Rahul appointed as captain in ODIs. Sanju Samson returns in ODI squad as Sai Sudharsan, Rinku Singh and Rajat Patidar get a go as well with seniors rested. T20I squad is similar to the one playing in ongoing series against Australia with Suryakumar to lead. Mohammed Shami is currently undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness.

India T20I Squad

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj,… — BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2023

India ODI Squad

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.#SAvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2023

India Test Squad

India’s squad for 2 Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh… — BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2023

