India U19 captain Uday Saharan got into a heated confrontation with Bangladesh's Ariful Islam during the IND U19 vs BAN U19 match in the U19 World Cup 2024 match on Saturday, January 20. The incident happened in the 25th over of the match when Saharan attempted a second run but was refused by his partner. As he was making his way into the crease, the two cricketers got into a heated confrontation and the umpire had to get involved and cool down matters. The video of this incident has surfaced on social media.

Watch Video:

