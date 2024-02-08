The Indian team kept a close eye on the Australia vs Pakistan ICC U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal as they attended the match on Thursday, February 8. Uday Saharan and his teammates were present on the sidelines at Willowmoore Park in Benoni where Australia battled Pakistan. The camera showed Saharan chatting with his teammate after Pakistan's Ahmad Hassan was trapped lbw by Australia spinner Raf MacMillan. India earlier qualified for the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 final with a hard-fought win over South Africa. Australia’s Tom Straker Registers Best Bowling Figures in Semifinal or Final of ICC U19 World Cup, Achieves Feat With 6/24 Against Pakistan.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

