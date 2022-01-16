India U19 team took on South Africa at the Province Stadium in Guyana in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022. Yash Dhull and Vicky Ostwal helped the Indian team win the game by 45 runs. Dhull scored 82 runs and Ostwal scalped a five-wicket haul.

