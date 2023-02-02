Indian U-19 women's cricket team recently created history after lifting the inaugural ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup at Potchefstroom. After restricting the English team to a small total of 68, India managed to chase the target within 14 overs. Following this, BCCI felicitated the U19 Women's T20 World Cup winning Indian team at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The Indian team led by their captain Shafali Verma enjoyed a lap of honour with the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup trophy. Shafali Verma Is All Smiles As She Poses With ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Trophy! (See Pics).

India U19 Women’s Cricket Team Enjoy a Lap of Honour

Special Triumph 🏆 Special Celebrations 👏 At the World's Largest Cricket Stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 🏟️ 🔝 🎥 That moment when @TheShafaliVerma & Co. enjoyed a lap of honour for their #U19T20WorldCup glory #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/lzf2LLGzJf — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 1, 2023

