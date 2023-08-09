The Indian team will take on a three-match T20I series against Ireland starting from August 18. Fans will be excited to see the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who will lead the young side that features several young stars who have made a name for themselves in the IPL. According to a report in Sportsmint, the live streaming of the India vs Ireland T20I series will be available on JioCinema. Fans who are keen on watching live telecast of the three matches in India can also do so on Sports18. India vs Ireland 2023 Schedule: Men in Blue to Play Three T20Is From August 18-23.

India vs Ireland T20I Live on JioCinema and Sports18

JioCinema and Sports18 to broadcast India Vs Ireland T20i series. (Sportsmint). pic.twitter.com/yDA4zEHZ7e — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 9, 2023

