India takes on New Zealand in the third T20I at the McLean Park in Napier. New Zealand have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Kane Williamson is unavailable for this game and Tim Southee is leading the side. Mark Chapman takes Williamson's place. India, on the other hand, have left out Washington Sundar and added Harshal Patel to the playing XI.

NZ 55/2 in 8 Overs | Mohammed Siraj Strikes!

NZ 30/1 in 4 Overs

3RD T20I. 3.6: Arshdeep Singh to Devon Conway 4 runs, New Zealand 30/1 https://t.co/UtR64C00Rs #NZvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2022

NZ 9/1 in 1.3 Overs | Arshdeep Singh Strikes Early

3RD T20I. WICKET! 1.3: Finn Allen 3(4) lbw Arshdeep Singh, New Zealand 9/1 https://t.co/UtR64C00Rs #NZvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2022

NZ 4/0 in 1 Over

A steady start for #TeamIndia 💪 Aisehi tight rakhte jana hai 👊 🇳🇿: 4/0 (1)#OneFamily #NZvIND — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) November 22, 2022

Rain in Napier Delays Start of Play

Napier Weather Updates Live, IND vs NZ 3rd T20I 2022: Rain Returns to Delay Start of Play #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #NZvIND https://t.co/f6jiwJgYdM — LatestLY (@latestly) November 22, 2022

New Zealand Playing XI

A toss win in Napier and we’re batting first in T20 3! 🏏 Follow play LIVE on @sparknzsport or @TodayFM_nz in NZ and with @PrimeVideoIN in India. LIVE scoring https://t.co/VBcIAioDW1 #NZvIND #CricketNation pic.twitter.com/MAahnuroJm — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 22, 2022

India Playing XI

Playing XI update 🚨 One change for #TeamIndia as Harshal Patel comes in place of Washington Sundar Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/rUlivZ2sj9 pic.twitter.com/CneSI2LLK5 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2022

