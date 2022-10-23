India and Pakistan face off against each other in the Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022 at MCG, Melbourne. The IND vs PAK match has a start time of 01:30 am IST on October 23, 2022 (Sunday). The IND vs PAK free live commentary of the clash will be available on All India Radio in English and Hindi. Check out below where you can listen to IND vs PAK Free Live Radio Commentary. Is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022 Cricket Match Free Live Streaming Online Available or Not?.

IND vs PAK T20 WC 2022 Free Radio Commentary

LIVE audio Commentary🎙️ of the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2022 'Super 12' match between #INDvPAK will be listen via these FM Rainbow Channels 📻 pic.twitter.com/XWjC8FRP6l — All India Radio Sports | #T20WorldCup 2022 (@akashvanisports) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)