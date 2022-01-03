Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara continued to fail as they both were dismissed cheaply during India's first innings against South Africa in the second Test in Johannesburg. Both these batsmen--two of the most experienced in the middle-order--have been underperforming for a while now and have not made good use of the backing that they have received from the team management. After their dismissals in successive deliveries before lunch, netizens reacted on this development.

See Some Posts below:

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane has failed to perform on a consistent basis since 2020. Failures after Failures. 😑 Whole India to Them:#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/wuZclzRPBU — Nitesh Chauhan 🇮🇳 (@Nitesh_Chauhan7) January 3, 2022

‘No Score Is Bigger Than Friendship’

No score is bigger than friendship. Rahane got out even before we start criticizing Pujara. A true friend shielding another. ❤ #SAvIND — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) January 3, 2022

One from Hera Pheri!

Pujara and Rahane in test team pic.twitter.com/dlfHrzzo4S — A (@AppeFizzz) January 3, 2022

Is it?

‘Time To Move Ahead’

Rahane & Pujara have served Indian cricket well , but time to move ahead. — Srini (@softsignalout) January 3, 2022

See This Meme:

Rahane and Pujara right now pic.twitter.com/ccwYBgUvty — Rajasthani Memer 4.0 (@Memes_Raj) January 3, 2022

‘Kuch Nahi Badla’

