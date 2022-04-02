On this day (April 02) in 2011, India defeated Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium to lift a second Cricket World Cup in their history. MS Dhoni and Gautham Gambhir played sensational knocks with the former hitting an iconic six to lead India to victory and lift the 50-over world title.

On this day 11 years ago, India won their second ICC Men’s @cricketworldcup title 🏆https://t.co/IZtE8vyliI — ICC (@ICC) April 2, 2022

