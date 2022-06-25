After their tour of England, India would embark on a trip to west Indies for a limited-overs tour of the West Indies. Starting 22 July, the tour would begin with a three-game ODI series followed by T20Is, which will be a five-match affair. DD Sports would be providing live telecast of all the games on this tour. Also, for the first time, FanCode would be providing live streaming of the India matches.

See Details:

जुलाई 2022 में भारत के वेस्टइंडीज दौरे के सभी क्रिकेट मैचों का सीधा प्रसारण केवल डीडी स्पोर्ट्स पर ही उपलब्ध होगा। इस दौरे में 3 एक दिवसीय और 5 टी-20 मैच शामिल हैं। ये मैच 22 जुलाई 2022 से शुरू होकर 7 अगस्त 2022 तक खेले जाएगें @ddsportschannel विवरण : https://t.co/IGcHXg7eTf — पीआईबी हिंदी (@PIBHindi) June 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)