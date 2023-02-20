India Women win by 5 runs against Ireland Women via the DLS method and qualify for the semi-finals as the match gets abandoned due to heavy rain and stormy wind. Winning the toss, India opted to bat first and posted a total of 155/6 on the board. Except Smriti Mandhana (87 off 56), other batters of team India couldn't get going. India struck Ireland early during the chase, picking up two wickets. As Ireland looked to build a partnership, the match was stopped by the umpires in the ninth over following rain. Despite a long wait, the match couldn't be resumed and being ahead in the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method by 5 runs, India were declared winners.

India Women Qualify For the Semi-Final

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)