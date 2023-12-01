Shreyanka Patil earned a deserved maiden call-up to the Indian team while Renuka Singh was included as India women's team named its squads for the T20Is against England and the two Test matches against England and Australia. Harmanpreet Kaur on expected lines, will lead the side with Smriti Mandhana as her deputy in these series. Apart from Patil, Saika Ishaque, who impressed for Mumbai Indians in the inaugural WPL, also earned a call-up. Patil was named in the squad for the England T20Is while Ishaque was picked in both teams. The squad for the white-ball series against Australia would be announced later on. India take on England in the T20I series which starts on December 6. Issy Wong Fires England A Women to Four-Wicket Series Levelling Win Against India A Women in 2nd T20

India Women's Squad for Tests against England and Australia

India’s squad for Tests against England & Australia: H Kaur (C), S Mandhana (VC), J Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Y Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Shubha Satheesh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh, R Gayakwad, P Vastrakar — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 1, 2023

India Women's Team Squad for T20Is vs England:

India’s squad for 3 T20Is against England: H Kaur (C), S Mandhana (VC), J Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Y Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Thakur, Titas Sadhu, P Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani. — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)