Indian cricket team is in South Africa for three T20I and One-Day International (ODI) games. The team will play two Tests before concluding a month-long tour. Although big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Mohammad Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah are absent for the T20I and ODI games, they are included in the Test squad and will join the team later. KL Rahul will lead team India in the ODI series, while after a stellar performance against the Australian side, Suryakumar Yadav will take charge of the T20 games. The first T20I game between India and South Africa will be played on December 10, 2023 at Durban. South Africa Squads vs India Announced: Aiden Markram to Captain in T20I and ODI Series, Temba Bavuma to Lead in Tests.

Team India ready for the challenge

Hello 👋 from Durban. Our venue for the 1st T20I against South Africa.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/9AfZPCChkB — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2023

