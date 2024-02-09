Cricket can have its fair share of surprises and interesting moments and there's never a dull sport for those, who love the sport. In one of the recent incidents, Indian fast bowler Balaji K was seen coming up with multiple bowling actions as he competed in a match between Thiruvarur and Tirupattur in the SS Rajan T20 tournament in Tamil Nadu. To bamboozle the batters, Balaji produced unique bowling actions, one of which was bizarre. This caught the eye of Ravichandran Ashwin, who subsequently went on to share an Instagram story on his bowling action and call Balaji his 'new addiction.' Naveen-Ul-Haq Takes an Absolute Screamer To Dismiss Leus du Plooy During Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 2024 Qualifier 2 Match (Watch Video).

Because having just one bowling action is too mainstream. Good spot @ashwinravi99 👏 . .#SSRajanT20 pic.twitter.com/9zHIaREIoT — FanCode (@FanCode) February 8, 2024

