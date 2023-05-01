Jaydev Unadkat suffered a shoulder injury during a Lucknow Super Giants training session ahead of the all-important World Test Championship 2023 final. The left-arm pacer was seen landing awkwardly on his elbow on his follow-through as he was bowling during the training session ahead of his side's match against RCB in IPL 2023. He was then seen in a lot of pain as one of the support staff members put an ice pack on his left shoulder. Unadkat has been picked in India's squad for the WTC 2023 final against Australia next month. As of now, there has been no update on the status of his injury, as it was learnt that he flew to Mumbai for some scans. KL Rahul Suffers Injury While Fielding, Lucknow Super Giants Captain Seen in Considerable Pain; Walks Out of Field During LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Jaydev Unadkat Suffers Shoulder Injury

See you back on the field soon @JDUnadkat Wishing a quick recovery to the left-arm pacer 👍🏻👍🏻#TATAIPL | #LSGvRCB pic.twitter.com/w57d7DMadN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2023

