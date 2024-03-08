International Women’s Day 2024: IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals Share ‘Woh Stree Hai, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hai’ Meme to Celebrate Women's Day!

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals took to social media and shared a meme. With the meme, they have celebrated the wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day 2024. The meme features Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi from the movie 'Stree' and is written as, "Voh Stree Hai, Kuch Bhi Kar Skti Hai", which means a woman can do anything and everything. The support is incredible from IPL teams on this occasion. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Waves to Fans in Chennai From CSK Team Bus, Video Goes Viral.
Have a Look at Wishes from Rajasthan Royals
Homemaker se leke Honorable President tak, World Champion se leke Chaand tak... #WomensDay 👑 pic.twitter.com/2Mfh7dZGCz— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 8, 2024
