International Women’s Day 2024: IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals Share ‘Woh Stree Hai, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hai’ Meme to Celebrate Women's Day!

On the occasion of International Women's Day 2024 the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals has shared the wishes. Scroll down to have a look at the wishes shared by the team.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 08, 2024 10:19 AM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals took to social media and shared a meme. With the meme, they have celebrated the wishes on the occasion of International Women's Day 2024. The meme features Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi from the movie 'Stree' and is written as, "Voh Stree Hai, Kuch Bhi Kar Skti Hai", which means a woman can do anything and everything. The support is incredible from IPL teams on this occasion. IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Waves to Fans in Chennai From CSK Team Bus, Video Goes Viral.

Have a Look at Wishes from Rajasthan Royals

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

    Socially

