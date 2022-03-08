Royal Challengers Bangalore have confirmed that they would be picking their new captain for IPL 2022 on March 12. In a post on social media, the franchise announced the date and said that they would be unveiling their skipper at an event named' RCB Unbox' on March 12.

See Post:

The beginning of a new era of leadership requires a BIG stage. 😎 Who is the captain of RCB for #IPL2022? Come find out on 12th March at the #RCBUnbox event on Museum Cross Road, Church Street. 🤩💪🏻#PlayBold #UnboxTheBold #ForOur12thMan pic.twitter.com/HdbA98AdXB — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)