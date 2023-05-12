India and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is often made fun upon by fans on his fitness. Not the most intense of cricketers, Rohit is known better for his 'Lazy Elegance'. During the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 clash, veteran Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor was spotted having a friendly chat with Rohit Sharma. Fans spotted the duo together and took to twitter and shared views that Anil Kapoor even at his age looks much fitter than Rohit Sharma.

Anil Kapoor More Fit

Anil Kapoor more fit than Rohit Sharma https://t.co/pDvZ3zi0FI — `` (@KohlifiedGal) May 12, 2023

66 years Old. Yet looking Fitter

Bruh 66 year old Anil Kapoor is more fit than Rohit Sharma😭🤣 https://t.co/eq1KKNsxbs — Raj (@raj_shri18) May 12, 2023

Anil Kapoor Looks Fitter Than Rohit Sharma

No way, Anil kapoor looks more fit than rohit sharma — km/s (@xbenzofury) May 12, 2023

Looking Younger Than Rohit Sharma

Anil is looking fit and young even than Rohit. Wow 😲 — Shubham_Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@4u_shubh365) May 12, 2023

More Young, Fit and Handsome

Even 69 year old Anil Kapoor looks more young, fit and handsome than Rohit Sharma — K 🇮🇳 (@VK18addict_) May 12, 2023

