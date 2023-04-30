Arjun Tendulkar's dream run in the Indian Premier League ends for now as he gets replaced by Arshad Khan in the MI playing XI. Captain Rohit Sharma also ends the injury speculations of Jofra Archer as he returns too in place of Jason Behrendorff. RR have only one change to make, despite a decent performance, Adam Zampa makes way for Trent Boult. 'Fabulous Achievement' Sachin Tendulkar Congratulates BCCI On the Occasion of IPL's 1000th Match Between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals (Watch Video).

MI vs RR Toss Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)