While cricket stars have provided all the action and entertainment in IPL 2023, the unsung heroes have been the groundsmen and other staff from various other departments who have worked hard behind the scenes for the entirety of the tournament to ensure that everything is in place. As rainfall lashed Ahmedabad and the Narendra Modi Stadium was under covers, a picture emerged of ground staff sitting under an umbrella to save themselves from the downpour. Rainfall in Ahmedabad delayed proceedings in the Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 final and the groundsmen have worked tirelessly every time they were needed in action. Female Spectator Assaults Policeman During IPL 2023 Final Inside Narendra Modi Stadium Hosting CSK vs GT Summit Clash, Video Goes Viral.

Picture of Groundsmen Under One Umbrella at Narendra Modi Stadium During Rain in Ahmedabad

Groundsmen are the unsung heroes! 4 people under one umbrella when the rain is pouring just to see everything goes right and we get to see a match. Massive credits to them for their hardwork. pic.twitter.com/4ew03bflV9 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 28, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)