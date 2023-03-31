Mohammed Shami starts the IPL 2023 season from where he left off as he knocks over Kiwi Opener Devon Conway by a ball that jagged back off length. GT opted to bowl first after winning the toss and in an wicket that slightly has some moisture, Shami is showing his magic. With this dismissal he also became the owner of 100 IPL wickets.

Mohammed Shami Completes 100 Wickets in IPL

Mohammed Shami has completed 100 wickets in IPL. pic.twitter.com/hepKSTYROa — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 31, 2023

Mohammed Shami Completes Knocks Over Devon Conway

A cracking delivery to get his 1⃣0⃣0⃣th IPL wicket 🔥🔥@MdShami11 picks the first wicket of #TATAIPL 2023! Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/61QLtsnj3J#GTvCSK pic.twitter.com/hN0qgJ2rFo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 31, 2023

1st Wicket of IPL 2023

