In an very expected manner, Jason Roy has returned to KKR's playing XI, he will joing in-form Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top. Vaibhav Arora returns as well and Narayan Jagadeesan makes way for him. SRH on the other hand didn't make a lot changes and only replaced Akeal Hosein with Marco Jansen. Kartik Tyagi has joined the list of the impact players, confirmed SRH captain Aiden Markram.

SRH vs KKR Toss Update

