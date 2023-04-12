MS Dhoni surely enjoys an unmatched following and it was on show where JioCinema's viewership peaked 2.2 crore when he and Ravindra Jadeja were batting in the last over of the Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2023. Dhoni, who was playing his 200th match as CSK captain in the IPL, played some fine shots in the last over of the innings, but Sandeep Sharma dug one yorker to prevent him from scoring a six off the final ball of the over. The viewership is reportedly the highest of the IPL this year. Mind Games! Ravi Ashwin Completes Bowling Action But Refrains From Delivering Ball, Ajinkya Rahane Backs Away Next Delivery During CSK vs RR IPL 2023 Match (Watch Video).

JioCinema Viewership Peaked!

Highest peak viewership on JioCinema for IPL 2023: 2.2cr - CSK Vs RR. 1.8cr - RCB Vs LSG. 1.7cr - MI Vs DC. 1.7cr - CSK Vs LSG. 1.6cr - CSK Vs GT. pic.twitter.com/clISCv8xEp — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 12, 2023

2.2 Crore Views When MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja Batting!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)