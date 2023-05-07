Both Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad make a flurry of changes ahead of clashing in the IPL 2023. Mayank Agarwal is finally dropped alongside Harry Brook and gets replaced by Vivrant Sharma and Glenn Phillips. RR has a big change to announce as they bring in Joe Root in place of Adam Zampa and includes Murugan Ashwin and Kuldip Yadav too.

Joe Root Handed IPL Debut

Good luck, Joe Root. The long wait is over - he's playing his first ever IPL match! pic.twitter.com/3XxHlwZVDI — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 7, 2023

