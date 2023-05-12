Despite not having the huge lead he had previously, Faf du Plessis keeps his orange cap with 576 runs under his belt after the end of MI vs GT match. He has an extra game in hand. Two competitors were there for him in the MI vs GT clash, who could leapfrog him, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar scored a formidable hundred and closed the gap a bit more, but he played one extra game while Shubman couldn't make much of this opportunity.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder is Faf Du Plessis

TOP 5 IN ORANGE CAP LIST! HOPE INDIAN PLAYER WINS IT..! 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/KvQK0ZojWU — AshuSocial (@AshuSocial1) May 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)