Suyash Sharma will make his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders as an Impact Player as Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and chose to bowl first in match 09 of IPL 2023. KKR picked the young leg-spinner in the IPL 2023 mini-auction and he has replaced Anukul Roy. RCB, too have a change in the form of David Willey, who has replaced his countryman Reece Topley, who injured himself. IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Get TV Channel Telecast Details of KKR vs RCB T20 Cricket Match on Star Sports.

KKR vs RCB Toss Report

See Playing XI of Both Sides

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

