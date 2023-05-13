Umran Malik broke out into the IPL scene when Irfan Pathan was the coach of Jammu and Kashmir. He knew the fast bowler very well and as SRH doesn't use him in the last few games, Irfan expresses disappointment. The former Indian paceman took to twitter to write, 'League’s fastest bowler sitting out baffles me. Umran Malik wasn’t handled well by his team'.

Former Cricketer Irfan Pathan Tweets For Umran Malik

League’s fastest bowler sitting out baffles me. Umran Malik wasn’t handled well by his team. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 13, 2023

