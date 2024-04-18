The 17th edition of the Indian Premier League has already witnessed some controversial moments, with one of them being around the toss, with several fans claiming that it was rigged before the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match on April 11. To avoid more controversies, the toss result was zoomed in after the coin was flipped ahead of the PBKS vs MI match in IPL 2024. Punjab's stand-in captain Sam Curran flipped the coin and was zoomed in, with 'heads' seen as the result. Curran won the toss and opted to bowl first. Most Matches in IPL History: Rohit Sharma Becomes Second Player After MS Dhoni To Feature in 250 Indian Premier League Games.

IPL 2024 Toss Result Zoomed Into

Looks like IPL learned from the Hardik Pandya and Faf Du Plesis toss controversy! Today Hardik Pandya made sure match refree hears it and broadcasters showed the landed coin as well! #IPL2024 #PBKSvsMI https://t.co/3MUTd6UBhO — See the Good Shri (@shrispy24) April 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)