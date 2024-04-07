BCCI announced the schedule for Phase Two of the IPL Fan Park 2024 which is set to take place post April 07, 2024 across various states and cities in India. Five fan parks will simultaneously take place across five different cities every weekend and Kolhapur, Warangal, Hamirpur, Bhopal and Rourkela will resume the proceedings of the same on April 13 and April 14. The last 5 five fan parks of the season will take place on May 24 (Qualifier 2) and May 26 (Final) across Agra, Vadodara, Tumkur, Tezpur and Goa. Virat Kohli Shows Heartfelt Gesture, Poses With the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Groundstaff After RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Match (See Pic).

IPL 2024 Fan Park Schedule Announced

🚨 NEWS 🚨 BCCI announces schedule for Phase Two of #TATAIPL Fan Park 2024. All the details 🔽https://t.co/cYlXSgMXSL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2024

