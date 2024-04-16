Veteran Indian Tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi believes that the change in ownership of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru will certainly change the fortunes of the side in the Indian Premier League. RCB suffered yet another loss in the cash-rich league against SunRisers Hyderabad by 25 runs. Bhupathi went down to his Twitter handle and posted for the same. IPL 2024: T20 Records Tumble During Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Run Fest

Mahesh Bhupathi Wants a Change in Ownership of RCB

For the sake of the Sport , the IPL, the fans and even the players i think BCCI needs to enforce the Sale of RCB to a New owner who will care to build a sports franchise the way most of the other teams have done so. #tragic — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)