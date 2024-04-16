Coming in as an impact player, Jos Buttler scored a century to win the high-octane match for Rajasthan Royals. Batting first Kolkata Knight Riders scored 223 runs in 20 overs with the help of a century from Sunil Narine (109 runs). Rajasthan Royals started the run chase well but lost wickets at regular intervals. Jos Buttler though held one end and smashed nine fours and six sixes to see off KKR’s challenge for the top spot. With a successful run chase by RR, the franchise sets an IPL record for the highest run chase in IPL history. With the win, Rajasthan Royals remains at the top of IPL 2024 points table. 'April is A Lucky Month for Us' KKR Shares Common Factor Between Sunil Narine, Brendon McCullum and Venkatesh Iyer's Centuries in IPL.

RR Beat KKR at Eden Gardens

JOSEPH CHARLES BUTTLER FINISHES OFF IN STYLE! 🔥💗 pic.twitter.com/sqq3BCxEhz — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 16, 2024

