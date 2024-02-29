The West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman has been appointed as the vice-captain for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the IPL 2024 season. LSG took to social media to share the news of Nicholas Pooran being appointed as their new vice-captain. KL Rahul the LSG skipper can be seen posing with Nicholas Pooran in the social media post with the vice-captain LSG jersey. They captioned the social media post as, "This season feels special already." Heartwarming! Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill Pleasantly Surprises Robin Minz's Father By Meeting Him At Ranchi Airport, Video Goes Viral!

KL Rahul (C) Nicholas Pooran (VC) This season feels special already 💙 pic.twitter.com/367JTTeSHL — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) February 29, 2024

