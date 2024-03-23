MS Dhoni's popularity among fans in India is unparalleled. Fans fill the stadium in numbers to witness Dhoni in action on the cricket field. This time, they didn't leave the opportunity to click selfies with his lookalike too. MS Dhoni's lookalike who recently featured in many viral videos on social media, was spotted clicking selfies with the fans on the opening day pf the IPL 2024. This video also went viral in no time. RCB Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lose to Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 Opener.

MS Dhoni Lookalike Spotted Clicking Selfies With ‘Fans’

